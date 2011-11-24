* SP Setia Lloyds and NAMA have rejected 262 mln stg bid
* Will continue to look for opportunities in London
* Chelsea football club eyes site for new stadium
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Nov 24 Russian tycoon Roman
Abramovich's interest in building a new stadium for his Chelsea
football club at Battersea Power Station in London has been
revived after a bid by Malaysian firm SP Setia to buy
into the red-brick pile was rebuffed.
On Thursday, SP Setia told stock exchange Bursa Malaysia
that Lloyds Banking Group and Ireland's National Asset
Management Agency had rejected its 262 million pounds ($407
million) bid to buy senior debt linked to the site.
"NAMA and Lloyds have informed SP Setia via a letter dated
23 November 2011 that they do not intend to engage further on
the preliminary offer at this stage," the Malaysian company said
in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.
Battersea's imposing white brick chimneys have been a
feature of London's skyline for almost 80 years, but schemes to
redevelop the site, which is currently owned by Real Estate
Opportunities, have repeatedly run aground since power
production stopped nearly three decades ago.
Late on Thursday, a spokesman said the
Abramovich-owned, London-based Chelsea football club
ha d appointed Almacanter as development
partner , and picked architectural firm
Kohn Pedersen Fox to undertake a feasibility study of Battersea.
"In light of current developments we now think it prudent to
look again at the feasibility and potential for the BPS site to
be developed for a football stadium," the spokesman said in an
emailed statement.
"In the past we've talked to various people with interests
in Battersea Power Station, but we haven't had any substantive
discussions with anyone regarding that site for several months,"
the spokesman said.
Chelsea football club, which plays in a blue strip, has not
made a decision to leave Stamford Bridge and would continue to
investigate various options close to Stamford Bridge.
No other details of the Abramovich plan were immediately
available.
In the past week, media reports said SP Setia had
agreed terms with Irish company Real Estate Opportunities to
take a majority stake in the red-brick power station and help
fund a 5.5 billion pounds site redevelopment.
Lloyds, NAMA and Real Estate Opportunities all declined to
comment.
On Oct. 26, Real Estate Opportunities said a number of
potential global investors were expressing strong interest in
committing to the Battersea development project, which it said
was valued at 500 million pounds.
At 1618 GMT, shares in AIM-listed Real Estate Opportunities
REO were unchanged at 0.85 pence.
Lenders to the power station's owner waived a debt maturity
deadline in August while talks with potential new equity
partners for its redevelopment continued.
The 10.1 million square-foot redevelopment of Battersea
Power Station is one of the largest regeneration proposals being
considered in London. It involves an extension to the Northern
Line underground railway, and the construction of thousands of
homes, retail and office space.
($1=.6438 pound)
