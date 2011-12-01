LONDON Dec 1 Malaysian property company SP Setia still has an opportunity to buy Battersea Power Station despite the London landmark's lenders lining up administrators to take control of the site, the Telegraph reported, citing sources close to the lenders.

Last week, SP Setia said Lloyds Banking Group and Ireland's National Asset Management Agency had rejected a 262 million pound ($407 million) bid from the company to buy senior debt linked to Battersea Power Station.

Real Estate Opportunities, which has a 54 percent stake in a vehicle that owns Battersea Power Station, said on Wednesday the lenders applied to have administrators appointed to certain subsidiaries.

The Telegraph report said it is understood that NAMA and Lloyds had rejected a second proposal from SP Setia this week to take control of the site and buy the bank debt for "par" 324 million pounds on the grounds that they were not satisfied with the conditions attached and also wanted a "meaningful" deposit.

SP Setia declined to comment to Reuters on the report. Lloyds and NAMA were not immediately available for comment.

Once they have taken control of the sale process after appointing administrators at the end of next week, Lloyds and NAMA plan to run an open-market auction process in a bid to offload the power station, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.