* Collapse may delay power station redevelopment for yrs
* Planning process a key issue in possible debt sale
* String of interested bidders for the listed site
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Dec 1 The collapse of the latest
in a string of failed redevelopment plans for London's Battersea
Power Station could delay the creation of an estimated 25,000
jobs against a worsening British economic backdrop.
Lloyds Banking Group and Ireland's National Asset
Management Agency are seeking to have the site's owner, a
vehicle controlled by AIM-listed Real Estate Opportunities
, placed into administration after it was unable to
meet repayments on 325 million pounds of debt against the famous
London landmark.
Battersea's imposing four white chimneys have been a feature
of London's skyline for almost 80 years, but plans to redevelop
the site have repeatedly run aground since power production
there ceased nearly three decades ago.
A court hearing has been set for Dec. 12 and should the site
be placed in administration then, plans for the 5.5 billion
pounds project will likely stall and -- in a worse case scenario
-- it will remain mothballed for up to three years.
"REO has been in detailed talks about the first phase for a
year," one source close to the project told Reuters on condition
of anonymity. "A new developer would invariably have their own
plans and all of that hard work could go out the window and
delay the redevelopment," the source said.
Two other sources familiar with the matter said state-run
Lloyds and NAMA did not have a formal list of potential buyers,
but were keen to find one with sufficient equity and experience
in managing large redevelopment projects to take on the debt and
financial commitment.
The latest twist in the Battersea redevelopment saga came a
day after UK Chancellor George Osborne backed plans for an
extension of the Northern Line tube route to the area
costing about 750 - 950 million
pounds , a key element for the scheme's viability and one a
developer would have to part-fund.
The 10.1 million square-feet project would create 15,000
jobs, REO had previously said. Osborne said the subway plans
would help create about 25,000 new jobs in the wider area.
"Just two days ago George Osborne and (London Mayor) Boris
Johnson promised Londoners two new tube stations in South
London," London mayoral candidate Ken Livingstone told Reuters.
"Today it is clear that promise has been broken after the
Battersea Power Station developers were forced to call in the
administrators putting plans for new stations in jeopardy."
A spokesman for Johnson said the wider area had a bright
future thanks to an overall 179 hectares of redevelopment that
included the power station.
Despite having a majority stake in Lloyds, the government
said it would not influence the bank's role in the Battersea
Power Station process with a view to securing jobs against a
backdrop of slowing economic growth, a spokesman for Prime
Minister David Cameron told Reuters.
"The banks operate at arm's length from the government and
we don't get involved in their commercial decisions," he said.
POTENTIAL DELAY
Lloyds and NAMA want to sell the debt as soon as possible
and use the existing planning consent for a mixed-use scheme of
housing, offices and shops to lure to potential buyers, the two
other sources said.
These sources also said the sale was effectively conditional
on a buyer wanting to use the existing consent, rather than
slowing the site's redevelopment further with variations to the
planning consent.
Another source, a UK planning expert, said minor alterations
to the existing consent could take at least a year to work
through, while material changes could take three-plus years
before redevelopment work started.
A plan by Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich to
move the club to the power station site faced such an obstacle
as the fresh proposals would take years to approve, the planning
source told Reuters.
UK property developers British Land, Capital &
Counties and Development Securities have been
linked to the scheme, as well as sovereign wealth funds and
Malaysian property company SP Setia.
A recent offer by Setia was rejected by the lenders because
there were "too many strings attached", the second source said.
North American developers had also shown interest in the
site given its proximity to the planned new U.S. embassy, a
project local politicians hope will help kick-start the
regeneration of the Nine Elms and Vauxhall areas of London.
The lenders waived a debt maturity deadline at end-August
relating to the 325 million pounds REO borrowed to pay for the
Grade II listed site near the top of the market in 2006 in the
hope a new equity partner would materialise for the stalled
project.
It is understood that Lloyds does not expect to make a loss
on the loan sale, having already made provisions against it.
All four of the power station's chimneys need to be knocked
down and rebuilt, Richard Barrett, one of the co-founders of
Treasury Holdings, which has a majority stake in Real Estate
Opportunities, told Reuters in October.