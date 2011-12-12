LONDON Dec 12 Real Estate Opportunities
said Ernst & Young had been appointed administrator to
four companies over 325 million pounds ($508 million) of debt
linked to the stalled Battersea Power Station regeneration
project in London.
On Nov. 30, Reuters reported lenders Lloyds Banking Group
and Ireland's National Asset Management Agency were
seeking to have administrators appointed over the unpaid debt.
Accountancy firm Ernst & Young was appointed administrator
to REO (Powerstation) Ltd, REO (88 Kirtling St) Ltd, REO (8
Brooks Court) Ltd, and REO (Site Assembly) Ltd, AIM-quoted REO
said in a statement.
These four companies are subsidiaries of Battersea Power
Station Shareholder Vehicle Ltd (BPSSV), which is the holding
company for the dilapidated landmark whose four towering
chimneys are a feature on the London skyline.
REO owns 54 percent of BPSSV.
"The administration order does not apply to the company or
BPSSV and the company's other assets, which are situated in
Ireland, are unaffected by this development," REO said.
The protected status of the disused red-brick power station,
which featured on the cover of Pink Floyd's 1977 album Animals,
has been a major stumbling block for redevelopment over the last
three decades.