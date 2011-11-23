LONDON Nov 23 Malaysian property company SP Setia is in talks to take control of London's landmark Battersea Power Station and fund a 5.5 billion pound ($8.61 billion) redevelopment of the site, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

SP Setia has agreed terms with Irish group Real Estate Opportunities to take a majority stake in the power station, famous for its four imposing white brick chimneys, by acquiring the bank debt that is threatening to derail its redevelopment, according to the article.

The site's senior lenders, however, have serious concerns about the proposals, according to the paper. The lenders include Ireland's National Asset Management Agency and Lloyds.

The Malaysian company made a formal offer last week to the lending banks to buy their 300 million pounds of debt for 255 million pounds, but the lenders were not satisfied with the price and were keen to explore options for the site such as Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich building a new stadium for Chelsea, according to the article.

The newspaper said it believed SP Setia had discussed the investment with London's mayor, Boris Johnson, but any deal must gain the banks' approval.

Lenders to the power station's owner waived a debt maturity deadline in August while talks with potential new equity partners for its redevelopment continued.

Real Estate Opportunities said last month a number of potential global investors had expressed strong interest in committing to the Battersea Power Station project.

The 10.1 million square-foot redevelopment of the site involves an extension to the Northern Line underground railway, and the construction of thousands of homes, retail and office space.

The project is one of the largest regeneration proposals being considered in London and is expected to provide up to 25,000 jobs with about 15,000 people working within the station.

Schemes to redevelop the site have repeatedly run aground since power production ceased nearly three decades ago.

Officials with SP Setia, Real Estate Opportunities and National Asset Management could not be immediately reached for comment. Lloyds declined to comment.

($1 = 0.6391 British pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Matt Driskill)