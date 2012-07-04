July 4 A consortium led by Malaysia's SP Setia
Bhd has bought London's iconic Battersea power station
for 400 million pounds ($623 million)and will redevelop the site
into homes, offices and shops, the agents managing the sale said
on Wednesday.
The consortium, which also includes Sime Darby Bhd
, had won an exclusivity agreement on the 15-hectare
site last month and had been carrying out due diligence since
then.
The site is home to the iconic brick power station with four
white chimneys which dominates the south bank of the Thames. It
is crumbling but is covered by a protection order so will have
to be restored and redeveloped as part of the building plan.