LONDON, July 5 The Malaysian buyers of London's
landmark Battersea Power Station said the site will be worth 8
billion pounds ($12.5 billion) after 15 years of building work,
though it conceded the time line for the 39 acre project may
slip.
A consortium based in the island of Jersey that includes
Malaysian developer SP Setia, Sime Darby Bhd
and a subsidiary controlled by the Malaysian Employees Provident
Fund pension fund paid 400 million pounds for the riverside site
on Wednesday and will build a scheme of offices, homes and
shops.
The Channel island of Jersey is commonly used as a tax haven
and base for investors seeking anonymity.
"There is no assurance that (the) external factors may not
delay completion of the project," the companies said in a
statement, referring to typical delays that can occur during
construction work but that have added resonance for a site that
has been the subject of repeated failed redevelopment attempts
in the 30 years since it closed.