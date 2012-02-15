By Tom Bill
LONDON Feb 15 London's decaying Battersea
Power Station site would be worth an extra 470 million pounds
($735 million)to a developer who could demolish the protected
landmark building itself , according to calculations
done for Reuters by property consultancy EC Harris.
The extra cash would boost the viability of a stalled scheme
central to the creation of 25,000 jobs in the wider area as
Britain's economic outlook darkens.
The 38-acre (15-hectare) site, which has seen repeated
failed redevelopment attempts in the three decades since the
power station closed, goes on sale again next month after the
collapse in December of the latest scheme - a 5.5 billion pound
plan for homes and offices based around the derelict riverside
edifice.
That plan, by Irish developer Treasury Holdings, was
approved by local government authority Wandsworth council, and
included 3,611 homes as well as shops and offices on the site
and inside the shell of the building itself.
EC Harris calculates that after demolition and based on
current density plans for housing, a developer could build 1,200
apartments where the building stands and sell them for an extra
470 million pounds.
Flattening Europe's largest brick structure and
its four chimneys would save estimated renovation costs of about
500 million, roughly equivalent to the cost of demolition and
apartment construction combined.
That would leave the 470 million pound proceeds as an extra
"cushion" of profit for any developer running the numbers on the
site, according to EC Harris numbers.
"The site has been through four economic cycles and
development after development has failed," said Mark Farmer,
head of private residential property at the consultancy, which
is part of Dutch company Arcadis.
"You have to ask yourself at what point concerns about its
heritage are outweighed by what is truly economically viable."
FOREIGN INTEREST
Battersea, a coal-fired power station that was closed in
1983 after 50 years in service, is expected to draw interest
from the Far East, Russia and the Middle East and formal sales
documents are due to go out via agent Knight Frank next month
with a price tag of about 300 to 400 million pounds.
That price could leave its current owners -- Lloyds Banking
Group and Irish state-run 'bad bank' the National Asset
Management Agency -- out of pocket. They took control as
creditors, reportedly owed between 400 and 500 million pounds,
after the latest scheme collapsed late last year.
Malaysian property company SP Setia, which made a
262 million pound bid last year, and British groups Land
Securities, British Land, and Capital &
Counties have all been named as possible bidders.
POLITICAL SYMBOL
The former coal-fired power station became a failed symbol
of regeneration in the 1980s under then Prime Minister Margaret
Thatcher, and has already repeated the trick on current Prime
minister David Cameron who chose it as the backdrop to his
Conservative Party election campaign in 2010.
After backing the extension of London's Underground rail
network to Battersea, a crucial step towards its viability,
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne said the site would
help create 25,000 new jobs in the wider area in November.
The power station chimneys have been a part of the city's
skyline for almost 80 years and appear on Pink Floyd's 1977
Animals album cover, but after so many years without a succesful
redevelopment scheme the prospect of demolition is now openly
discussed.
"The way people are talking, the likelihood of demolition is
increasing," said Neil Bennett, a partner at architect Terry
Farrell and Partners, which has drawn up a compromise proposal
aimed at keeping heritage bodies and developers happy.
The proposal removes a plan for 180 homes inside the
structure itself that would cost 600 million pounds, and would
instead see the building left largely untouched and surrounded
by a park. Bennett says this would avoid the need for extensive
restoration and only cost between 25 and 50 million pounds.
"Given it's been derelict for so long it's time for reality.
We are given to understand such a proposal would have the
backing of English Heritage and the Wandsworth planners,"
Bennett told Reuters.
English Heritage, which advises the government on which
buildings to protect, declined to comment on the proposal, but
said planning restrictions were not behind the redevelopment
failures and that removal of Battersea's Grade-II listed status
was unlikely.
"The presence of the power station makes it more viable
because it gives the sense of magic that makes people want to
live there," said Helen Bowman, a spokeswoman for government
advisory body English Heritage.
The final decision would be taken the Department for Culture
Media and Sport and getting a revised scheme through the local
planning system could take several more years.
Any move to demolish might also provoke a strong backlash
given its place in the nation's affections. The site's architect
was Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, who also designed London's famous
red telephone boxes. It featured in the Beatles' film Help! and
more recently in Batman film The Dark Knight.
Previous failed plans for the site include a fairground, a
base for circus act Cirque du Soleil and a scheme that included
a restaurant table at the top of one of the chimneys. More
recently, Chelsea Football club looked at the viability of
moving there.
"Never say never but demolishing Grade II-listed buildings
doesn't generally happen," said Mike Brook, economic and
development officer at Wandsworth council. "The last plan got
within a gnat's whisker of viability, and that will be a
factor."