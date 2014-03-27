BRIEF-Black Peony Group to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 Bauba Platinum Ltd : * BAU - signing of chrome ore supply agreement * Says Bauba's subsidiary has entered into a chrome ore supply agreement with
ASA metals proprietary limited ("asa"). * Agreement with ASA makes provision for a prepayment of up to R5.6 million
over the next seven months until the mining operations commence.
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment