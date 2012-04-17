By Smita Madhur
| NEW YORK, April 17
Thursday a $3.485 billion loan that will refinance debt at
Bausch and Lomb, sources said.
The credit will include a $500 million revolver, a $2.035
billion covenant-lite U.S. term loan B, a $600 million
covenant-lite euro term loan B and a $350 million covenant-lite
U.S. delayed-draw term loan.
In late March, Bausch and Lomb said it received financing
commitments for a $350 million add-on term loan to back its
acquisition of ISTA Pharmaceuticals.
Citi, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch provided the financing commitments.
The company is buying ISTA Pharmaceuticals for $500 million.
In October 2007, Bausch and Lomb raised a $1.2 billion term
loan backing its leveraged buyout by Warburg Pincus. The loan
was priced at 325bp over Libor with a discount of 99.75 cents on
the dollar.