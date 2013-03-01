NEW YORK, March 1 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup to lead an initial public offering of eye care company Bausch & Lomb, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The proposed IPO could value Bausch and Lomb at around $9 billion to $10 billion, according to one source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Warburg Pincus continues to explore a potential sale of Bausch & Lomb and is working with Goldman Sachs to find a buyer, the source added.

Representatives for Warburg Pincus and Citigroup declined to comment. JPMorgan and Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg News reported the hiring of JPMorgan as one of the lead underwriters earlier on Friday.