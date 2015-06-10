(Repeats June 9 column with no changes. The opinions expressed

By Andy Home
LONDON, June 9 Who remembers the Indonesian
bauxite ban now?
When the country prohibited exports of unprocessed minerals
in January 2014, the big loser was expected to be China.
At the stroke of a presidential pen China lost its main
supplier of both bauxite and nickel ore, seemingly placing at
risk its giant nickel pig iron and aluminium sectors.
The nickel ore ban is still a slow-fuse story, only slowly
permeating that market's supply dynamics.
But the loss of Indonesian bauxite is apparently just a
non-story.
Chinese aluminium production simply carries on rising and
accounting for an ever increasing share of global output, almost
55 percent in April compared with just 42 percent a couple of
years ago.
New smelters are ramping up in China's northwestern
provinces even while other provinces keep alive older plants
which, on paper at least, should have closed long ago.
Indeed, the flow of surplus metal out of China in the form
of semi-manufactured products is a source of increasing alarm in
the rest of the world.
It's a surprising outcome for an industry that was perceived
to be operating an unsustainable raw materials policy even
before Indonesia slammed the door on the largest single flow of
bauxite to China.
Yet there are no signs of stress in the aluminium raw
materials chain and it is becoming increasingly clear that it
won't be a shortage of bauxite that stops the Chinese smelter
juggernaut.
ALUMINA CAPACITY RISES
Alumina sits between bauxite and aluminium in the light
metal's production process chain.
And when it comes to alumina, China appears to be becoming
increasingly self-sufficient.
The country has historically imported alumina to fill any
gap in its domestic supply-demand balance.
Alumina imports last year totalled 5.3 million tonnes. That
represented a year-on-year increase of 38 percent but the
increase may have been a displaced reaction to the Indonesian
bauxite ban.
Looked at over a longer time-frame, imports of alumina have
been gradually trending lower for the last 10 years or so
despite the huge increase in demand from all those new aluminium
smelters.
That's because Chinese alumina production capacity has
increased in tandem with smelter capacity, albeit with
occasional mismatches that feed through into fluctuations in
import levels.
And right now Chinese alumina production is growing faster
than aluminium production with respective growth rates of 15
percent and 11 percent in the first four months of this year.
Unsurprisingly, imports have trended lower since the start
of 2015, falling by almost 40 percent from the January-April
2014 period.
Unsurprisingly too, domestic alumina prices have been
falling faster than international ones, according to analysts at
Macquarie Bank. ("Alumina: The rock looks susceptible to
erosion"; June 8, 2015).
Indeed, as the title of that research note suggests,
Macquarie is looking for China to drag down the international
price, which has held remarkably steady in a $334-344-per tonne
range so far this year, basis Platts' assessment of the
free-on-board Australian price.
That says much about the lack of supply stress in the
alumina market.
BAUXITE - LOWER PRICES, MORE SUPPLIERS
But what about the bauxite market?
Given China's historical dependence on shipments from
Indonesia, the latter's ban on exports in January last year
should surely have created some tension.
Apparently not.
Macquarie cites the evolution of the Clark & Marron CBIX
index, which measures both domestic and international bauxite
transactions into China.
The index did spike from $55 per tonne to $75 per tonne in
the immediate aftermath of the Indonesian ban but it is now back
at $58 per tonne, thanks in part to falling mining and freight
costs.
And in part due to the emergence of new suppliers to Chinese
alumina refineries.
Bauxite imports were running at above 4 million tonnes per
month in both March and April, in essence returning to levels
prevailing prior to the second half of 2013, when Chinese
players accelerated purchases of Indonesian material ahead of
the proposed ban.
Indonesia itself isn't supplying any bauxite at all to
China. The ban on exports has killed off the domestic industry.
Into the breach have stepped both traditional suppliers such
as Australia and India, and new producers such as Malaysia.
China's imports from Malaysia mushroomed from just 154,000
tonnes in 2013 to 3.3 million tonnes last year. The momentum is
still building. Imports in the first four months of this year
were 4.6 million tonnes.
Waiting in the wings are West African suppliers such as
Ghana and Guinea, although import flows from both are still
relatively small scale.
MISSING LINK
Missing from this raw materials picture is perhaps the most
important component, namely China's own bauxite production.
The country's statistics agencies don't publish any
production figures. It's far from certain whether any body at
national or industry level actually attempts to collect the
data.
Which is a shame since without this information it's tricky
to say how sustainable are the country's reserves.
The perception is that they are limited and low-grade
relative to other bauxite deposits in the rest of the world.
The current reality, though, seems to be that they are more
than sufficient to allow local producers to keep building new
alumina capacity at the rate they are. Particularly when that
capacity is located far enough inland to make reliance on
imports a financial non-starter.
Moreover, several Chinese players are working on new
technology that could produce alumina not from traditional
bauxite but from fly ash, a waste product generated by burning
coal which can contain up to 45 percent alumina.
According to consultancy AZ China, a couple of operators,
Datang and Mengxi Aluminium, both located in Inner Mongolia,
have built fly ash-alumina plants, although costs are thought to
be high.
However, as AZ China's Paul Adkins wrote in a blog last
October, "one suspects that the key to developing successful
technology for fly ash is runtime experience." ("Fly ash takes a
step forward", Oct. 17, 2014)
Large-scale commercial production of alumina from fly ash
may still be a future dream but the simple fact is that right
now China does not seem to be experiencing any problem in
sourcing sufficient bauxite, both domestic and imported, to keep
its alumina refineries supplied. Even with the supply shock of
last year's Indonesian ban.
And as long as that remains the case, the Chinese aluminium
production boom will continue.
