Oct 29 Bavarian Nordic A/S

* Capital increase in Bavarian Nordic A/S as a result of completion of a Direct Placement to Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation

* Says increases its share capital by nominally 13,319,840 Danish crowns (1,331,984 new shares of 10 crowns each)

* Says it is expected that new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on Oct. 31, 2014