By Ben Hirschler
| LONDON, March 4
LONDON, March 4 The idea of using vaccines to
fight cancer has received a shot in the arm from a $1 billion
deal between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Bavarian Nordic
.
The agreement gives the U.S. drugmaker an exclusive option
to the Danish biotech firm's therapeutic prostate cancer vaccine
Prostvac and signals that such shots may have a bright future
when combined with so-called checkpoint inhibitor drugs.
Shares in Bavarian Nordic surged 35 percent on Wednesday on
news of the Bristol-Myers tie-up, under which it could receive
up to $975 million, including an upfront payment of $60 million.
Unlike traditional preventative vaccines, therapeutic ones
are designed for people with established disease and the aim is
to boost the patient's immune system to keep tumours at bay.
Unfortunately, they have run into problems in practice,
leading to a series of failures with experimental products such
as Merck KGaA's Stimuvax and GlaxoSmithKline's
MAGE-A3.
The one vaccine to make it to market, Dendreon's
Provenge, has not been a commercial success.
But Bristol-Myers thinks vaccines, which trigger a response
from the immune system's "foot soldiers", can play an important
role when given in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, like
its drug Yervoy, which take the brakes off other immune cells.
A week ago, the U.S. company and its Danish partner released
early data from a study involving 30 patients showing that 20
percent of men with advanced prostate cancer remained alive 80
months after starting treatment with the most promising dose of
Prostvac and Yervoy.
The idea of combining therapeutic cancer vaccines with
checkpoint inhibitors has gained traction among researchers in
recent months and was a talking-point at the European Society of
Medical Oncology annual congress in Madrid in September.
Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan also told
Reuters last year that the Swiss group, which is the world's
largest maker of cancer drugs, was exploring ways of combining
its checkpoint inhibitors with cancer vaccines.
Companies including Roche, Bristol-Myers, Merck & Co
and AstraZeneca are investing heavily in ways to harness
the immune system against cancer as they chase an immunotherapy
market that some analysts predict will eventually generate
annual sales of more than $30 billion.
