* Says company is now in advanced negotiations with a pharmaceutical company on a licensing and manufacturing agreement on its ebola vaccine candidates

* Says one vaccine candidate is being accelerated in cowork with U.S. National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with anticipated initiation of a trial in humans in 2015

* Says maintains its financial expectations for full year with revenues on level of 1.2 billion Danish crowns

* 9-months preliminary EBIT loss 121.3 million crowns

* 9-months preliminary revenue 675.6 million crowns

