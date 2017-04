Aug 26 Bavarian Nordic A/S : * Bn@bavarian-nordic.com : Bavarian Nordic receives order from the Canadian

government to supply Imvamune Smallpox Vaccine * Says signed two contracts with Canadian authorities for delivery of 65,700

doses of Imvamune Smallpox Vaccine. * Says the Vaccines will be delivered in 2014 and 2015 * Says the contracts do not affect the company's financial guidance for 2014