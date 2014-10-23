COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Danish biotech company Bavarian
Nordic A/S said late on Wednesday:
** it has agreed with Crucell Holland B.V., one of the Janssen
Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to expand
the collaboration announced earlier on Wednesday to include
evaluation of Bavarian Nordic's proprietary vaccine platform
technology, MVA-BN, for additional undisclosed disease targets.
** Bavarian Nordic and Janssen will collaborate on the
evaluation of MVA-BN for three additional infectious disease
targets.
** Janssen is granted the exclusive option to collaborate on
one or more of the targets, following scientific evaluation of
MVA-BN-based vaccine candidates, which will be developed by
Bavarian Nordic.
