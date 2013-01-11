BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
Jan 11 Bavarian Nordic A/S says: * consolidates its vaccine manufacturing in Denmark * to prepare its Kvistgaard facility for the future commercial production of its prostate cancer vaccine, Prostvac, and transfer its production of clinical trial material to the facility. * to close its operations in Berlin, Germany where it has been producing clinical trial material for its MVA-BN based vaccine candidates * planned changes do not affect company expectations for 2012 full year results
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share