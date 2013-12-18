VIENNA Dec 18 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK
has named Anas Abuzaakouk, the head of its
restructuring and strategy division, as chief financial officer
as of the start of 2014, it said on Wednesday.
Abuzaakouk, 36, joined BAWAG in 2010 as an adviser from
majority owner Cerberus Capital Management. He had
previously worked at General Electric Co in a variety of
executive roles, it said in a statement.
BAWAG is one of six Austrian banks to come under direct
supervision of the European Central Bank next year. It is in the
process of repaying state aid it got during the financial crisis
and aims to have at least a 9 percent common equity tier 1
capital ratio by the end of this year.