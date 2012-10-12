VIENNA Oct 12 U.S. hedge fund Golden Tree has converted debt into equity of Austrian lender BAWAG PSK , an Austrian newspaper reported, saying it could get a stake as high as nearly 10 percent.

The Wiener Zeitung paper gave no source for its report on Friday, which said Austrian supervisors were trying to get more clarity on the Cerberus Capital Management unit's ownership structure.

A BAWAG spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.