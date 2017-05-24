FRANKFURT/ZURICH May 24 BAWAG PSK
is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) that could value
the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion euros ($5.59 billion) and
take place as early as autumn, people close to the matter said.
Its majority owner, buyout group Cerberus, may
mandate global coordinators for a possible IPO as early as next
month and could launch a flotation after the summer break, they
said, adding that was only one option as BAWAG bulks up via
acquisitions.
The investor has held talks with investment banks in recent
weeks to hear their proposals for a divestment of the asset,
which Cerberus has held for a decade, they said.
Cerberus could opt to sell shares worth 1 to 1.5 billion
euros, valuing the bank at 4 to 5 billion euros, the people
said, adding that no decisions about when or where to list the
asset had been made at this stage.
At 4.5 billion euros, BAWAG would be valued at roughly 1.5
times its book value -- in line with the valuation of Nordic
banks but at a premium to most banks in continental Europe.
Cerberus acquired BAWAG with other investors for 3.2 billion
euros in 2007. It now owns 52 percent, and GoldenTree Asset
Management has a 40 percent stake.
BAWAG did not comment on its owners' potential plans.
Cerberus was not immediately available for comment, and
GoldenTree declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Michael Shields; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)