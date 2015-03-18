VIENNA/FRANKFURT, March 18 U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management has hired three banks to help conduct a strategic review of its majority stake in Austrian lender BAWAG PSK in a deal that could top 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion), sources close to the process told Reuters.

The sources said Cerberus had hired Goldman Sachs, Lazard and Morgan Stanley for the review, which one source said could lead to acquiring another lender, merging BAWAG with another bank or selling it. (Additional reporting by Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies in London and Angelika Gruber in Vienna)