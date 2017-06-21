By Arno Schuetze and Michael Shields
| FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 21
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 21 BAWAG PSK
is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public share
offer that could value the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion
euros ($5.6 billion) and has picked a lead organiser, people
close to the matter said.
It majority owner, private equity investment group Cerberus
, has tasked Morgan Stanley with acting as
so-called global coordinator for the share sale, which could
launch as early as autumn, the sources said.
However, no official mandates are out yet and more banks
will be added in coming weeks, the sources said, adding Goldman
Sachs and Citi also stand good chances of being
part of the bank line-up.
Rothschild is seen as having an edge over Lazard and
Evercore to take the role as a so-called independent IPO
adviser, which will help with the selection of bookrunners, they
added.
BAWAG and the investment banks declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)