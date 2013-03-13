VIENNA, March 13 Austrian lender BAWAG P.S.K. boosted its capital position via a fundraising that gave U.S. asset manager GoldenTree a stake of nearly 40 percent in the bank, it said on Wednesday.

It also announced that Franklin Hobbs, chairman of auto sector financier Ally Financial, had become chairman of BAWAG this week. GoldenTree delegated Frederik Haddad to an expanded BAWAG supervisory board.

Majority owner Cerberus Capital Management gets to name six of the 12 supervisory board members.

A 200-million-euro ($260 million) capital increase at the end of 2012 helped increase the bank's core equity tier 1 ratio under Basel 2.5 standards to 11 percent at the end of 2012 from 7.8 percent the year before.

Its strengthened balance sheet allowed BAWAG to repay cheap long-term funding from the European Central Bank, will let it repay 50 million euros in Austrian state aid by the end of June, and better equip it for tough market conditions, it said.

While the economic environment should gradually improve in the years ahead, conditions in the financial services sector will remain difficult in 2013, it said.

"The banking industry will remain very competitive, especially in Austria, and banks will continue to face an unfavourable market environment characterised by low interest margins, decreasing volumes and regulatory constraints," it added.

BAWAG's net profit fell 12 percent last year to 107 million euros as 43 million in restructuring expenses ate into improved operating income.