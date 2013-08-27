VIENNA Aug 27 Austrian bank BAWAG PSK
will sell a rump 1.3 percent stake in Hungary's MKB
as it winds down its exposure to central and eastern Europe
(CEE) to focus on core markets further west, it said on Tuesday.
BAWAG, majority owned by private equity firm Cerberus
Capital, began withdrawing from the region in 2008 and
has cut its CEE exposure by 35 percent over the past 12 months.
The region now accounts for around 3 percent of its 38 billion
euros ($51 billion) in assets.
It sold its Polish leasing business in February and agreed
in June to sell the remaining MKB stake back to MKB - a unit of
BayernLB - pending regulatory approval expected this year.
Scaling back its balance sheet - risk-weighted assets have
fallen by 3.4 billion euros over 18 months - has helped BAWAG
increase its core tier 1 capital ratio to 12.3 percent under
risk reporting standards known in the industry as Basel 2.5, up
from 11.0 percent at the end of 2012.
Strong liquidity allowed BAWAG this year to repay 50 million
euros of its 550 million euros in state aid, becoming the first
Austrian bank to start returning capital it got as the financial
crisis raged.
It said further redemptions of this non-voting capital were
planned. Paying down the aid takes preference over paying
dividends, Chief Executive Byron Haynes said in March.
With its balance sheet beefed up by a 200-million-euro share
issue that gave U.S. asset manager GoldenTree a stake of nearly
40 percent, BAWAG repaid 2 billion euros in cheap long-term
funding from the European Central Bank early this year.
BAWAG's net profit fell 3 percent in the first half to 94
million euros. Excluding tax, restructuring costs and bank
levies, profit rose 46 percent, it said.
BAWAG said the Austrian economy was set to pick up momentum
after stagnating in the first half of 2013 but added: "In this
environment of continuing low interest rates, it remains very
difficult to offer attractive terms for customer deposits, and
lending is being impacted by the relatively low demand for
credit and the ongoing reduction of risks."
($1 = 0.7477 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)