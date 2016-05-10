VIENNA May 10 A one-off tax benefit helped lift
first-quarter net profit at U.S.-owned Austrian bank BAWAG PSK
, which said on Tuesday it hoped to announce one or
two acquisitions soon.
Net profit in the first three months of the year jumped to
182.3 million euros ($207.57 million) from 120.7 million euros
in the same period last year, the bank said.
That increase was largely accounted for by a one-off net tax
benefit of 61 million euros, which the bank said was due to
carry-forward losses from previous years.
Net interest income was up 1.3 percent at 181.7 million
euros.
The bank, majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus Capital
Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, repeated
that it is on the lookout for acquisitions.
"We are continuing to look at a number of things actively,
and hopefully we are in a position to announce one or two things
over the next weeks and months," BAWAG Chief Executive Byron
Haynes said in an interview.
"There are a number of interesting opportunities both
domestically and internationally which we continue to pursue,"
he added.
BAWAG reported a fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1)
capital ratio of 14.0 percent at the end of the first quarter.
The bank said in March it was targeting net profit of more
than 450 million euros and a fully loaded CET 1 ratio of more
than 12 percent in 2016.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)