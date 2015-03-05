* BAWAG PSK owner Cerberus sees role in bank consolidation
* BAWAK PSK 2014 net profit rises 45 pct to 333 mln euros
* Targets 2014 earnings above 400 million
(Combines stories, adds background)
By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, March 5 U.S. investor Cerberus Capital
Management will play an active role in European banking
consolidation, it said on Thursday, sending the strongest signal
yet it could soon exit its majority stake in Austrian lender
BAWAG PSK.
"In general our philosophy is we are a long-term investor
but, that being said, we are consistently evaluating strategic
alternatives. Certainly as there is European banking
consolidation we see ourselves as a big part of that, Cerberus
in general," Cerberus executive and BAWAG deputy chairman Keith
Tietjen told Reuters.
He was speaking after BAWAG boosted 2014 profit by 45
percent to 333 million euros and forecast it would earn more
than 400 million this year.
BAWAG Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk said the
lender aimed to keep its common equity tier 1 ratio above 12
percent of risk-weighted assets and would cut net costs by five
to 10 percent this year from the 499 million euros ($552
million) it booked in 2014.
BAWAG easily passed health checks of big euro zone banks
last year. Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio rose to
12.1 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end 2014 from 9.4
percent a year earlier.
Cerberus acquired BAWAG PSK with other investors for 3.2
billion euros in 2007. Its book value at the end of 2014 was
just over 2.40 billion euros but will likely rise this year
should it be able to meet its profit targets.
U.S. firm GoldenTree Asset Management also has a stake of
nearly 40 percent in the bank.
Chief Executive Byron Haynes said BAWAG PSK, whose return on
equity rose by 3.3 percentage points last year to 14.9 percent,
would continue to work on boosting efficiency without having
targeted a fixed number of job cuts.
Its goal was to get its cost-income ratio below 50 percent,
down from a record low 53.1 percent in 2014.
Unlike Austrian peers Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank
International and Bank Austria, BAWAG is
exiting central and eastern Europe fully to focus on stabler
economies in Austria, Germany, Britain and western Europe.
($1 = 0.9048 euros)
(Editing by Vincent Baby)