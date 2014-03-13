VIENNA, March 13 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK is not for sale and its shareholders remain committed to the lender, Chief Executive Byron Haynes said on Thursday, dismissing speculation that majority owner Cerberus was actively seeking an exit.

"There is no sale process out there," he told reporters.

He added that investors Cerberus and GoldenTree contributed equally to a 125 million euro ($174 million) capital injection this month and that Cerberus remained majority owner.

