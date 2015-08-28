Aug 28 Drugmaker Baxalta Inc is working
with bankers to buy a U.S.-based hematology and oncology
specialist valued at about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The target could not immediately be identified, Bloomberg
reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1hljzzC)
Baxalta is also being pursued by drugmaker Shire Plc
, which has made a $30 billion bid for the company.
Baxalta, spun off from Baxter International Inc in
July, was not immediately available for comment.
The discussions continue and there is no certainty that a
deal will be reached, Bloomberg reported.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)