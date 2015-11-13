Nov 13 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday it approved Baxalta Inc's drug for use
in patients with a type of rare bleeding disorder.
The drug, Adynovate, was approved to control and reduce the
frequency of bleeding episodes in patients with Hemophilia A,
the agency said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/1QBrqXP)
Data from a late-stage study, which tested 137 patients,
showed that Adynovate was effective in reducing and controlling
bleeding episodes, compared with Advate.
Baxalta, which also owns Advate, said the drug is the
world's most prescribed hemophilia treatment.
Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder in which the blood
fails to clot normally. Seven out of 10 people have severe form
of the disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Patients with the disorder experience repeated episodes of
serious bleeding, primarily in the joints, which can be severely
damaged.
Baxalta, spun off from Baxter International Inc
earlier this year, developed Adynovate in partnership with
Nektar Therapeutics Inc.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)