LONDON Aug 4 London-listed pharmaceutical group
Shire said it was seeking to buy U.S. firm Baxalta
in a $30 billion all-share deal to create a global
specialist in medicines treating rare diseases with sales of $20
billion by 2020.
Shire went public with its proposal on Tuesday after Baxalta
rejected the approach. Shire said it had offered to pay 0.1687
Shire ADR for each Baxalta share, implying a value of $45.23 per
Baxalta share and a premium of 36 percent over Baxalta's stock
price as on August 3.
Shares in Shire were down 8 percent on the news.
