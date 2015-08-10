* Sweetener seen needed after all-share bid rebuffed
LONDON, Aug 10 Shire Chief Executive
Flemming Ornskov is stepping up his campaign to get Baxalta
to the negotiating table as he pushes the benefits a
$30 billion takeover offer to the U.S. biotech company's
shareholders.
He has a fight on his hands, with investors in newly listed
Baxalta arguing he must pay more, although one person close to
the Dublin-based drugmaker said there had been "encouraging
feedback" from shareholders on the logic of the tie-up.
Ornskov and Shire's chairwoman Susan Kilsby, a former
mergers and acquisition banker, met Baxalta investors on both
sides of the Atlantic at the end of last week and will continue
the charm offensive this week.
Baxalta CEO Ludwig Hantson, meanwhile, reiterated his belief
that the value of Shire's offer was "wholly inadequate".
Shares in Shire and Baxalta both rose on Monday, helped by a
bullish note from Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore, who said a
takeover did not preclude an eventual acquisition of the
enlarged group by a potential suitor like Pfizer.
Shire, which took the market by surprise with its move to
forge the world's leading rare diseases company by buying
Baxalta, also needs to reassure its own investors.
Joe Walters, senior portfolio manager at Royal London Asset
Management, a top 20 investor in Shire, said buying Baxalta was
riskier than its previous smaller deals but he was ready to see
a bump in the all-share offer, which was worth $45.23 a share at
Aug. 3 market prices.
"Around the $50 mark is what it seems management would have
to up their offer to, and I think shareholders would be
comfortable, or at least mildly comfortable, at that level," he
told Reuters. "But I think they would start to get a little
nervous if the offer went much above that price."
Rudi Van den Eynde, head of thematic global equity at
European investment firm Candriam, which has exposure to both
companies, was more cautious and described the proposed
transaction as "somewhat negative".
"We would have preferred a deal around a new, promising
investigational drug instead of this major deal that comes close
to empire building," he said. "Flemming Ornskov is a
hard-driving and well-respected CEO and he could make this deal
work, however."
POISON PILL
Shire needs to get Baxalta talking if its proposal is to
have a chance, since the U.S. group boasts state-of-the-art
defences, with a "poison pill" that effectively stops unwanted
suitors buying more than 10 percent and a hard-to-replace board.
In dismissing the offer, Baxalta argues its shares have not
yet achieved a price level that appropriately reflect its
prospects, since it was only spun off from Baxter International
last month.
"We expect that our stock will move up in price and
valuation over the next couple of quarters, just as with nearly
every other spin," CEO Hantson said on a call hosted by Cowen on
Monday.
"The implied value of Shire's proposal is no different from
what we think we can achieve on our own in the next six to 12
months, and our investors and analysts agree. In this
environment, given our prospects and our outlook, Shire's offer
is not compelling."
If Shire were to sweeten the offer, however, it might be
open to negotiations, said one person familiar with the U.S.
company.
Share price fluctuations since Aug. 3 mean Shire's offer is
currently worth around $42.50.
