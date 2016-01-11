LONDON Jan 11 Drugmaker Shire Plc
clinched its six-month pursuit of Baxalta International Inc
on Monday by agreeing a $32 billion cash and stock
offer that will make it one of the world's leading rare disease
specialists.
The London-listed group, which first approached the U.S.
firm with an all-stock offer in July, won over the maker of
treatments for rare blood conditions, cancers and immune system
disorders after adding a cash sweetener.
Shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash and 0.1482 Shire
American depositary shares per Baxalta share, implying a total
value of $45.57 per share based on Jan. 8 prices.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)