(Adds amount of debt, background)
* Baxter says Gambro will add to earnings after 2014
* Baxter to issue $3 billion in new debt, cut share buybacks
* Gambro would boost Baxter's kidney business
* Baxter shares down nearly 1 percent
By Debra Sherman and Caroline Humer
Dec 4 Baxter International Inc said on
Tuesday it would buy privately held Swedish kidney dialysis
product company Gambro AB for about $4 billion, a tie-up that
would make it No. 2 in the dialysis market.
Baxter, whose shares fell nearly 1 percent, will finance the
acquisition with cash and debt. The deal marks Baxter's biggest
acquisition since Chief Executive Robert Parkinson took the helm
in 2004.
Baxter manufactures kidney dialysis equipment, drug infusion
pumps and blood therapy products. The Gambro acquisition will
round out Baxter's renal business, which accounted for almost
one-fifth of the company's 2011 revenue of $13.89 billion.
Gambro, based in Lund, Sweden, is one of the largest makers
of equipment for hemodialysis, which is generally performed in a
hospital or clinic. Baxter's machines are used for peritoneal
dialysis which can be done at home.
The need for dialysis is linked to the epidemic of obesity
and diabetes and is attracting more investors. Billionaire
Warren Buffett has more than a 10 percent stake in competitor
DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc.
Gambro's sales have been flat to weaker in recent years,
undermined partly by capacity constraints, but Baxter executives
voiced confidence during a conference call with analysts that
the business can be turned around.
"It is a big market and it is going to continue to grow for
a long time. There are only so many kidney transplants available
in the world," Parkinson told analysts.
Hemodialysis removes waste products from the blood when the
kidneys fail. Another method is peritoneal dialysis, a treatment
for severe chronic kidney disease that uses the patient's own
membrane inside the body as a filter to clear waste. The third
treatment option is a kidney transplant.
"At the end of the day, this is an acquisition that is not
dependent on any one pathway for value creation. It is not
dependent on a major new product launch or technological
advancement, and is not dependent on commercial assumptions that
are overly optimistic. This is an acquisition that is dependent
on execution," he said. "This is something we know we can do and
do well."
He said the planned acquisition did not represent a change
in the direction for the company, which has invested in stem
cell research and a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
Shares of Baxter fell 0.9 percent to $65.22 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
TOO PRICEY?
Some analysts said they were concerned by the price tag and
that the company said on its conference call it will issue $3
billion in new debt and scale back its share buyback program in
order to acquire Gambro.
"I think the deal makes sense. I think it does fit well with
their existing renal business and I think there probably are
synergies, but at the same time it is a lot of cash they are
paying for this thing. They are taking on a significant amount
of debt," said Michael Matson, an analyst at Mizuho Securities
USA.
Credit rating agency Moody's said it put Baxter's A3 rating
on review for downgrade following the announcement.
Derrick Sung, an analyst with Bernstein Research, noted that
Baxter will be paying 2.5 times sales, which is not
"unreasonable" but appears to be on the high end of comparable
deals.
The Gambro deal marks further consolidation in the kidney
dialysis market, where Gambro and Baxter compete against
companies including U.S.-based DaVita and Germany's Fresenius
Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, the biggest player in the
hemodialysis market.
"I think in the longer term, the ambition is to try to
challenge Fresenius," currently the market leader, analyst
Kristofer Liljeberg of Sweden's Carnegie investment bank said.
However, he said that Gambro, owned by Swedish investment
holding company Investor AB and its partly owned
private equity company EQT, had been struggling in recent years
with slow growth and price competition.
Liljeberg said the deal was a good one for Investor, the
investment vehicle of the Wallenberg family which controls
several of Sweden's top companies. Since the purchase of Gambro,
Investor and EQT have sold off its clinics and a blood component
business.
"This is a good long-term home for Gambro," Borje Ekholm,
CEO of Investor, said. "These two companies have a lot of things
in common. They share similar values to improve the lives of
patients. They have a very complementary geographic fit."
A GROWING MARKET
More than 2 million patients globally are on some form of
dialysis, and that has been increasing more than 5 percent
annually, in part because of the rising rates of diabetes and
hypertension.
Excluding special items, Baxter expects the Gambro
transaction to reduce earnings per diluted share by 10 to 15
cents in 2013 and be neutral or add modestly to them in 2014.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.
Excluding the impact of special items and estimated
amortization of intangible assets, the company said the deal
should not affect earnings in 2013 and should add 20 to 25 cents
per diluted share in 2014.
Baxter said it expected the deal to add to earnings per
diluted share, excluding special items, after 2014.
The suburban Chicago company said it expected over five
years to increase sales by 7 to 8 percent, excluding the impact
of currency fluctuations, on a compound annual basis, with
earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, rising by 8
to 10 percent.
"Companies like Baxter can unlock a fair amount of value
when they find strategic use for their overseas cash," said
Piper Jaffray analyst Matt Miksic.
Indeed, Baxter said it planned to finance the deal with cash
generated from overseas operations and debt.
J.P. Morgan was Baxter's financial adviser for the deal
while Goldman Sachs advised Gambro.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore, Debra Sherman in Chicago,
Caroline Humer in New York, and Patrick Lannin and Mia Shanley
in Stockholm; editing by Joyjeet Das, Lisa Von Ahn, Matthew
Lewis, Marguerita Choy and Phil Berlowitz)