Oct 24 Drugmaker Baxter International Inc
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved
its drug for treating bleeding episodes in adults with a rare
bleeding disorder.
The drug, Obizur, has been approved for use in patients with
acquired hemophilia A, which usually affects older adults,
Baxter said in a statement.
The drug will be launched in the United States in the coming
months and is being reviewed by European and Canadian
regulators, the company said.
