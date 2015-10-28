(Adds details, background)
Oct 28 Hospital products maker Baxter
International said José Almeida, former chief executive
of Covidien Plc, will succeed Robert Parkinson as its top
executive on Jan. 1.
Almeida, who helmed Covidien for four years, left the
company after it was acquired by medical device maker Medtronic
Plc in January this year.
During his tenure, Almeida separated Covidien's generic drug
unit and also turned the company's focus to medical devices and
surgical tools.
Baxter's long-serving CEO Parkinson will retire and assume
the title of chairman emeritus, the company said in a statement.
Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point, which is Baxter
top shareholder with a 9.62 percent stake, had said in August it
was supportive of the CEO transition. The hedge fund is pushing
for two seats on the company's board.
The Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday reported that
the Deerfield, Illinois-based company was close to hiring
Almeida. (on.wsj.com/1kbKC1K)
Almeida's appointment had been nudged along by several of
Baxter's biggest shareholders, the Journal said.
Baxter shares were up marginally at $37.50 in extended
trading on Wednesday.
