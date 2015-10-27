BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Baxter International Inc said on Tuesday it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs worldwide, or about 5 percent of its non-manufacturing workforce, as part of a broad effort to reduce costs and boost profits.
About two-thirds of the job cuts are planned for outside the United States, with the lay-offs to be completed by the end of the year, Chief Executive Bob Parkinson said on the company's third-quarter earnings call.
The reduction is expected to save about $130 million a year, he said.
The hospital products maker reported third-quarter net profit of $1 million, or zero cents a share, down from $468 million, or 86 cents a share, a year ago. Profit was reduced by costs related to the July spin-off of the company's pharmaceutical operations into Baxalta.
Earnings from continuing operations, excluding items, of 41 cents a share topped analyst expectations.
Baxter shares rose 1.75 percent to $36.54 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.