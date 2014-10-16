Oct 16 Medical device and drug maker Baxter
International Inc reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, as sales at its medical products business
continued to grow.
Net adjusted income rose to $741 million, or $1.35 per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $681 million,
or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales grew 13 percent to $4.2 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.31 per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $4.2 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at the company's medical products business - which
includes intravenous fluid systems, dialysis, biosurgery and
some specialty pharmaceuticals such as anesthesia and nutrition
- were up 17 percent to $2.5 billion in the third quarter.
Excluding revenue from Gambro, a Swiss company that Baxter
bought last year, medical products sales grew four percent.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)