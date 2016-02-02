* Q4 revenue falls 7 pct to $2.60 bln

* Sees Q1 adj earnings 28-30 cents/shr vs est 31 cents/share (Adds details, shares)

Feb 2 Baxter International Inc reported lower quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates, hurt by a strong dollar and rising generic competition for its chemotherapy treatment in the United States.

The company, which supplies a range of hospital products including intravenous devices, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, said it expects to earn between 28 cents and 30 cents per share for the quarter ending March 31.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Baxter said it expects at least two additional generic versions of its chemotherapy treatment, cyclophosphamide, to enter the market in 2016.

The company forecast US mid sales for the drug of about $180 million, representing a $90 million drop from a year earlier.

Sandoz, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, had launched a generic version of cyclophosphamide in November 2014.

Baxter's revenue fell 7 percent to $2.60 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, but came in slightly above the average analyst estimate of $2.55 billion.

The company sales outside the United States fell nearly 12 percent to $1.54 billion, accounting for about 59 percent of total revenue.

The average value of the dollar was 11.7 percent higher in the fourth quarter against a basket of major currencies, compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

The company's net income plunged 78 percent to $205 million, or 37 cents per share.

The results included net after-tax special items of $46 million, or 9 cents per share, related to the company's spinoff of Baxalta Inc in July.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 43 cents per share, handily beating the average analyst estimate of 32 cents.

The company said it expects earnings from continuing operations of $1.46-$1.54 per share for the full year, before special items.

Baxter's shares were up 1 percent at $37.72 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)