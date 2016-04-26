April 26 Baxter International Inc reported a near 1 percent fall in first-quarter net sales, constrained by the dollar's strength.

Baxter sells hospital products including intravenous devices, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, infusion pumps, inhalation and surgical equipment.

Income from continuing operations rose to $3.39 billion million, or $6.13 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $134 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter results included an after-tax net gain of about $3.3 billion from the disposition of shares retained following the spin-off of Baxalta Inc in July 2015.

Baxter's net sales fell to $2.37 billion in the latest quarter from $2.403 billion.