Oct 9 Baxter International Inc on
Tuesday said it expects earnings per share to increase by 7
percent to 9 percent and sales to rise by 5 percent on a
compound annual basis over the next 5 years.
The outlook, which the company provided ahead of its
investor meeting in Chicago, excludes the impact of foreign
currency.
Baxter, a maker of blood therapy products, medication
infusion pumps and equipment used for dialysis,
said it expects to generate cash flow from operations of
$4.5 billion by the year 2017.
This will position the company to continue to reinvest in
the business and return value to shareholders through dividends
and share repurchases, Baxter said in a statement.