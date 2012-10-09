* Long-term forecasts in line with analyst expectations
* Company calls its pipeline the strongest in its history
* New treatments include home dialysis, stem cells for heart
disease
* Shares close down 2.2 pct as medical tech sector sags
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, Oct 9 Baxter International Inc
gave a conservative long-term outlook on Tuesday, largely in
line with analyst expectations, saying its focus on treatments
for unmet medical needs would help insulate it from
macroeconomic pressures.
The maker of blood therapy products, medication infusion
pumps and dialysis equipment outlined long-term growth plans at
a meeting with investors in Chicago. Describing what it called
the strongest pipeline in its history, the company highlighted
products including home hemodialysis systems, adult stem cell
therapy for heart disease, new vaccines and advanced nutritional
supplements.
"Innovation is the key to our continued success," Chief
Executive Robert Parkinson told investors.
Baxter said it expects earnings per share to increase by 7
to 9 percent and sales to rise by 5 percent on a compound annual
basis over the next five years. The outlook, which the company
provided ahead of the meeting, excludes the impact of foreign
currency.
Analysts on average were looking for earnings per share
growth of 7.5 percent in 2013 and 10 percent in 2014, with
revenue growth of about 4.3 percent in 2013 and 4.7 percent in
2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman said modest growth in
healthcare spending and favorable supply and demand dynamics in
Baxter's markets support the company's revenue outlook. "We
think the targets are reasonable," he said in a note to clients.
Baxter said it expects to generate cash flow from operations
of $4.5 billion by 2017. This will help the company reinvest in
the business and return value to shareholders through dividends
and share repurchases, it said.
Baxter projects research and development, as a percentage of
sales, to remain at 7.0 percent, which is below some estimates.
JPMorgan analyst Michael Weinstein said the outlook was
broadly in line with his own forecast and the forecasts of other
Wall Street analysts, although Weinstein was projecting R&D to
be 7.6 percent of sales.
Parkinson acknowledged the company's forecasts were
conservative, noting U.S. healthcare reform, the global economic
environment and European austerity measures were "sea changes"
that no one could have predicted. The company derives one-third
of its sales from Europe.
"For reasons we all understand, we've taken a prudent
approach," he said.
The company is focused on increasing access to care in
emerging markets, developing medically necessary therapies for
patients with rare and chronic diseases, and improving the
safety and cost-effectiveness of treatment.
Baxter expects continued robust demand across its plasma
proteins business but sees competition increasing for some
products, including from generic competitors. It expects the
strongest growth to come from antibody therapies and
regenerative medicines.
Baxter is also investing in several development-stage
companies in therapeutic areas complementing its core
businesses, including autoimmune disease, end-stage renal
disease, allergic asthma and acute depression.
The company said it will provide updated clinical trial
results for its Gammagard immune system treatment in Alzheimer's
patients in the first half of 2013. Earlier results for the
study involving a small number of patients showed their disease
stabilized while on the drug.
Baxter shares ended down 2.2 percent at $60.48 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange, dragged lower amid weakness in the
broader medical technology sector following a revenue forecast
cut from heart valve maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp.