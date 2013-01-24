Jan 24 Baxter International Inc on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings as sales strengthened, especially in the United States.

Baxter, a maker of blood therapy products, medical infusion pumps and equipment for kidney dialysis, said its fourth quarter net profit was $494 million, or 89 cents per diluted share, compared with $463 million, or 82 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Baxter earned $1.26 per share, matching estimates on Wall Street, according to Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales were $3.75 billion, up from $3.59 billion in the year-ago period.