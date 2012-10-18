* Third-quarter revenue $3.48 bln vs est $3.52 bln
* Expects full-year profit $4.51-$4.54/share vs prior view
$4.49-$4.57
Oct 18 Medical device and bioscience company
Baxter International Inc reported a rise in quarterly
earnings, helped by strong demand in its bioscience business.
Third-quarter net income rose to $583 million, or $1.06 per
share, from $576 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
The maker of blood therapy products, medication infusion
pumps and dialysis equipment earned $1.14 per share, excluding
special items. Revenue was almost flat at $3.48 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.14 per share on revenue
of $3.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in the company's bioscience business, which includes
antibody therapy, regenerative medicine and plasma proteins
segments, rose 5 percent.
Baxter, which bought biological and mechanical products
maker Synovis Life Technologies in December, said the deal
generated sales of about $20 million in the quarter.
The company reported a 4 percent rise in medical product
sales, excluding impact of foreign currency.
Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter said it now expected
full-year earnings of $4.51 to $4.54 per share, compared with
$4.49 to $4.57 in its prior forecast. It expects fourth-quarter
earnings of $1.24 to $1.27 per share, and sales growth of 5-6
percent, excluding the impact of foreign currency.
Analysts had been expecting fourth-quarter earnings of $1.26
per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
Baxter issued a conservative long-term outlook last week,
saying its focus on treatments for unmet medical needs would
help insulate it from macroeconomic pressures.
Shares of the company closed at $61.92 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.