Oct 17 Medical products maker Baxter International Inc reported a 7 percent fall in third-quarter earnings, hurt by charges related to its $4 billion acquisition of Swedish dialysis products company Gambro AB.

Net earnings fell to $544 million, or 99 cents per share, from $583 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the maker of dialysis equipment, drug infusion pumps and blood therapy products reported earnings of $1.19 per share.

On that basis, analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Worldwide sales rose 9 percent to $3.8 billion, in line with analysts' expectations.

The results included after-tax special items of about $111 million for costs associated with acquisition of Gambro.