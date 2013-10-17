Oct 17 Medical products maker Baxter
International Inc reported a 7 percent fall in
third-quarter earnings, hurt by charges related to its $4
billion acquisition of Swedish dialysis products company Gambro
AB.
Net earnings fell to $544 million, or 99 cents per share,
from $583 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the maker of dialysis equipment,
drug infusion pumps and blood therapy products reported earnings
of $1.19 per share.
On that basis, analysts on average had expected a profit of
$1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Worldwide sales rose 9 percent to $3.8 billion, in line with
analysts' expectations.
The results included after-tax special items of about $111
million for costs associated with acquisition of Gambro.