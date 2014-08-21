Aug 21 Baxter International Inc said a
more potent version of its flagship blood disorder drug Advate
met the main goal in a late-stage study.
The experimental drug, BAX 855, was being tested as a
preventive therapy and an on-demand treatment in 138 previously
treated adolescent and adult hemophilia A patients.
The trial's main goal was to reduce bleeding rates compared
with on-demand treatment.
Hemophilia A, also called classic hemophilia, is a genetic
disorder caused by missing or defective factor VIII, a clotting
protein.
Patients in the twice-weekly prophylaxis, or preventive, arm
of the trial experienced a 95 percent reduction in median yearly
bleeding rates compared with those in the on-demand arm, Baxter
said.
The company plans to apply for U.S. marketing approval for
the drug before the end of the year and said it would begin
another late-stage study to test BAX 855 in previously treated
patients under the age of 12.
Baxter raised the forecast for its hemophilia franchise in
July, despite the potential for competition from Biogen Idec
Inc's long-acting treatment Eloctate, which the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration approved in June.
BAX 855 is an extended-release version of Advate, which was
first approved over a decade ago and is currently sold in 64
countries.
The experimental drug uses Nektar Therapeutics'
proprietary technology to extend the duration of activity of
proteins in the body.
Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter's stock was up about 1.2
percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)