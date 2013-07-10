(In paragraph 2, corrects percentage of Baxter's renal product
sales represented by CRRT to 2 percent, instead of nearly 20
percent)
BRUSSELS, July 10 EU antitrust regulators will
conditionally approve a $4 billion bid by Baxter International
Inc for Swedish peer Gambro AB, two people familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
To ease competition concerns, the U.S. company agreed to
sell its continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) business,
which accounts for about 2 percent of its renal product sales.
Baxter's renal business contributed almost one-fifth of the
company's 2011 revenue of $13.89 billion.
"The European Commission is expected to clear the deal based
on the remedy," said one of the people who declined to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The EU executive is scheduled to decide on the deal by July
22. The Commission's spokesman for competition policy, Antoine
Colombani, did not immediately respond to an email asking for
comments.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Martin Santa)