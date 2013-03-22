Bill Haas of the U.S. watches his shot on the 13th tee during second round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller

ORLANDO, Florida American Bill Haas carded a bogey-free six-under 66 to surge into the second-round clubhouse lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday with Tiger Woods and overnight leader Justin Rose in hot pursuit.

Haas, playing the back nine first on another chilly day at Bay Hill, collected birdies at 12 and 13 before adding an eagle at the par-five 16th to reach the turn at four-under.

The 30-year-old dropped two more birdies on his inward stretch to reach nine-under 135 for the tournament, one shot clear of compatriot John Huh (69).

"Obviously, I feel good about shooting two good scores at this place," Haas told reporters. "I didn't know the media tent where it was, I've never been in here.

"Never had that much great success here but I've always enjoyed coming. I had a nice week off last week, got some rest, got away from it, and just felt pretty good coming in."

Americans Ken Duke (68), J.J. Henry (67) and Jimmy Walker (69) are in the clubhouse three off the pace on 138.

Rose, who held a two-shot overnight lead on Huh, was among the late starters and moved to nine under for the tournament after recording birdies at the second and sixth holes.

Tiger Woods, who can reclaim the world number one ranking from Rory McIlroy on Sunday with an eighth win at Bay Hill, moved to six under for the tournament after recording a birdie and eagle over his first six holes. (Editing by Frank Pingue)