Jan 18 California's Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency plans to sell $334.4 million of revenue bonds during the week of Jan. 28, said a market source on Friday.

The bonds being sold through its capital cost recovery prepayment program will consist of $239.8 million of tax-exempt bonds and $94.6 million of taxable bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

Goldman Sachs is the lead manager on the sale.