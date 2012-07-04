* Deal boosts Bayer unit's fruit and vegetable business

* Latest in series of small to medium-sized deals at Bayer

* AgraQuest breeds bacteria that fight plant disease

FRANKFURT, July 4 Bayer's pesticides arm CropScience is to buy California-based firm AgraQuest for $425 million plus milestone payments to boost its vegetable and fruit protection business.

The purchase of AgraQuest, which breeds fungi-killing bacteria to fight plant disease, will help Bayer CropScience diversify its product range to offer biological pesticides that have a lower risk of resistance development, Bayer said in a statement late on Tuesday.

R esistance is a major problem linked to crop chemicals that occurs when new mutations of weeds, fungi and insects evolve that withstand prevailing pesticides.

Shares in Bayer were indicated down 0.6 percent in pre-market trade, according to German broker Lang & Schwarz.

Bayer's chief executive Marijn Dekkers arrived last year with a reputation for being able to handle transformational takeovers, but the AgraQuest deal is the latest in a line of small and medium-sized acquisitions.

Dekkers has said that he will try to boost the group's h ealthcare and c rop protection and g enetically modified seeds bu siness via takeovers.

The U.S. target company's current product portfolio includes brands such as Serenade, Rhapsody, Sonata and Ballad fungicides and Requiem insecticides.

The head of Bayer CropScience , Sandra Peterson , said the addition of AgraQuest would help the unit serve the growing fr uits and vegetables ma rket, wh ich al ready ac counts for more than 25 percent of the unit's revenues.

" We plan to achieve 3 billion euros ($3.78 billion) of sales in this segment by 2020 and with the acquisition of AgraQuest we are underlining our growth ambitions," sh e said in a statement.

Bayer CropScience is the world's second-largest maker of conventional farming pesticides after Syngenta < SYNN.VX> and al so makes genetically modified seeds.